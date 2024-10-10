Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 172000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Canuc Resources Trading Down 16.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.
About Canuc Resources
Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canuc Resources
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.