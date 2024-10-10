Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $875.81.

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $943.92. The stock had a trading volume of 512,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,387. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $949.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $193.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $855.54 and its 200-day moving average is $783.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

