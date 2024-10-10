Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 508 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.25. 611,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,698. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.93. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

