CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target Raised to $34.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareTrust REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CTRE opened at $30.23 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 68.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 9.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

