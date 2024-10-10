Celestia (TIA) Price Tops $4.99 on Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $703.89 million and $72.46 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can now be purchased for about $4.99 or 0.00008363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000086 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,075,616,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,075,397,260.273704 with 216,440,788.023704 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.8854894 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $69,192,435.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

