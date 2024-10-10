Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Down 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 2,727,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 901% from the average session volume of 272,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

