Charles Pellerin Sells 69,000 Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) insider Charles Pellerin sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.56, for a total value of C$7,076,640.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Charles Pellerin sold 17,800 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.51, for a total transaction of C$1,789,078.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Charles Pellerin sold 1,600 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.26, for a total transaction of C$160,416.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Charles Pellerin sold 5,300 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TVK stock opened at C$99.10 on Thursday. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$30.45 and a 52-week high of C$104.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

TerraVest Industries ( TSE:TVK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.21). TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of C$238.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4497283 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

