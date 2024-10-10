Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.33.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,325,000 after acquiring an additional 110,494 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $187.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.