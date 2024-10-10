CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Shares Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.29. 1,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

CK Infrastructure Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12.

CK Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

