Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMWAY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $91.66. 15,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,631. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.6378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

