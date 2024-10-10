CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 907089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMPO

CompoSecure Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,942.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,579.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,942.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock valued at $82,870,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in CompoSecure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 165.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.