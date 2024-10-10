CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.48. 501,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 469,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMPO. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,942.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,066. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,942.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442 over the last 90 days. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CompoSecure by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 246,094 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

