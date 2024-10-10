Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Major Shareholder Sells $93,900.90 in Stock

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 939,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $93,900.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Nirland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Ltd Nirland sold 1,368,991 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $136,899.10.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ltd Nirland sold 333,177 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $33,317.70.

On Monday, September 30th, Ltd Nirland sold 1,016,823 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $122,018.76.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CDT opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conduit Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Further Reading

