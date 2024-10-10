Conflux Trading Up 1.8% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $741.99 million and $56.39 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,953.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.56 or 0.00538661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00107737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00253204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00072989 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,052,038,036 coins and its circulating supply is 4,527,038,775 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,051,838,494.42 with 4,526,838,480.55 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17601332 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $85,916,094.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.