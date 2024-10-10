CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) reported in an SEC filing that the Compensation and Human Resources Committee of the company’s Board of Directors has decided to raise the annual base salary of Dorith Hakim, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer and President of the organization. Effective as of May 1, 2024, Hakim’s annual base salary has been increased by 4.8% to $385,000.

The decision was disclosed in a Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 16, 2024. This adjustment to the CEO’s salary reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to ensure competitive compensation for its executive leadership.

In other related matters, the filing also included the submission of a Cover Page Interactive Data File as Exhibit 104, which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc., headquartered in New York, operates under the trading symbol CVU on the NYSE American exchange. The company specializes in the production of structural assemblies for fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and airborne systems.

As per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was signed on behalf of the registrant by Andrew Davis, the Chief Financial Officer, on June 20, 2024.

