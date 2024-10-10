CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.26.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
