Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $0.64 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.00%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -4.82%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.32% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

