Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Reaches $1.97 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $6.53 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00042517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.