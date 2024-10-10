CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CSL Stock Down 0.2 %

CSLLY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.17. 15,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,820. CSL has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie raised CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

