Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Curbline Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CURB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.75 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.19.

CURB stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. Curbline Properties has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $25.15.

