DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 3,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 39,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

DallasNews Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.69.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%. The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at DallasNews

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Robert W. Decherd acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 515,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,198. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in DallasNews by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in DallasNews by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DallasNews by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

