Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 10,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $152.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after acquiring an additional 714,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after purchasing an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

