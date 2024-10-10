Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading 3.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.02 and last traded at $129.71. 2,032,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,821,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.19.

Datadog Trading Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 404.44, a P/E/G ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,985.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at $38,822,395.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,985.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,919 shares of company stock worth $36,811,383 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 70.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

