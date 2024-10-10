DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $27.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

XRAY opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,380,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

