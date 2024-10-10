DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 54,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 90,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded DIAGNOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The company has a market cap of C$27.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -0.44.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DIAGNOS Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

