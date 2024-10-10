Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 487,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the previous session’s volume of 109,890 shares.The stock last traded at $54.66 and had previously closed at $54.71.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFGP. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

