Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 487,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the previous session’s volume of 109,890 shares.The stock last traded at $54.66 and had previously closed at $54.71.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.