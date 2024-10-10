Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Evercore ISI

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.88.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DFS opened at $143.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 135.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after purchasing an additional 251,909 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $4,835,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 61.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.