Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $355.00. The stock had previously closed at $279.75, but opened at $288.34. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Duolingo shares last traded at $287.36, with a volume of 38,531 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $421,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,838,616.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $421,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,260 shares in the company, valued at $38,838,616.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,294.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,374 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,912 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 108.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Duolingo by 33.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.26.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

