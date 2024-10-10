DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $84.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $88.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after acquiring an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,995,000 after acquiring an additional 156,339 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

