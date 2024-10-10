Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG) Director Roman Shklanka Purchases 200,000 Shares

Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG – Get Free Report) Director Roman Shklanka bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00.

Dynasty Gold Stock Performance

Shares of DYG stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.45. Dynasty Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

Dynasty Gold Company Profile

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. The company owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims covering an area of 392 hectares located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada.

