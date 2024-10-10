Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG) Director Roman Shklanka Purchases 200,000 Shares

Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG – Get Free Report) Director Roman Shklanka bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00.
Dynasty Gold Stock Performance
Shares of DYG stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.45. Dynasty Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.
Dynasty Gold Company Profile
