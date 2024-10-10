Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares $0.16 — Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 87.7% per year over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.2%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

ECC stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 76.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECC

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.