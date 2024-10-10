EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $205.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $204.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.07.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $177.26 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.14.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 95,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 280,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,785,000 after purchasing an additional 210,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.