Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 100,739.7% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,406,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,319 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,511,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 162.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 907,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.31. 1,325,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,370. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $751,688. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.