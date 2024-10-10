Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $559.35 Million

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for $2,496.01 or 0.04007911 BTC on exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $559.35 million and approximately $12,480.03 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,099 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,099.32859905. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,496.00668133 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

