Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.33 and last traded at $99.86. 1,669,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,706,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.32.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

