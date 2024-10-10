Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 356,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 377,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 220.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,888,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $21,415,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $16,812,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 204.1% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 429,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 288,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,829,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

