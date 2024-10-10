ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1327 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.09.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:HDLB opened at $14.61 on Thursday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN alerts:

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.