ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1327 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.09.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSEARCA:HDLB opened at $14.61 on Thursday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
