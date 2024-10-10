ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (BDCX) to Issue Dividend of $1.24 on October 21st

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.2428 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $36.30.

About ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN

The ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN (BDCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, compounded quarterly, to a tiered-weighted index of business development companies (BDC) listed and incorporated in the US.

