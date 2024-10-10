Etsy’s (ETSY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETSY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.22.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $50.76 on Monday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $315,670. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Etsy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

