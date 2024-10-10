Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $136.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $96.07 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,095.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 606,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,425,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.7% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.