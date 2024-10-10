Evercore ISI Cuts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $52.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

BFH has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Bread Financial stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $59.66.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 43.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Bread Financial by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Bread Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

