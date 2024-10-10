F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:XFIX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $53.62.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from F/m Opportunistic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:XFIX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. F M Investments LLC owned about 9.50% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

