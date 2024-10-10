F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

FNB stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 195,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

