Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 223.8% in September

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 223.8% from the September 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Up 4.6 %

FRCOY stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 54,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.