Fetch.ai Price Tops $1.30 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $165.59 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.