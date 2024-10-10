FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 321,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.8 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBAOF remained flat at $1.92 during trading on Thursday. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

About FIBRA Terrafina

See Also

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

