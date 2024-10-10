FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 321,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.8 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBAOF remained flat at $1.92 during trading on Thursday. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.
About FIBRA Terrafina
