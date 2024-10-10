First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

FCNCA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered First Citizens BancShares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,012.11.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,974.84 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,290.60 and a one year high of $2,174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,936.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,790.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $52.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 200.92 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

