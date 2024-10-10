First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.96 million, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 175,074 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 93,931 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 321,375 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.