Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading 4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 250,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,451,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Five9 Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,296.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,296.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,372.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $1,491,971. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth $57,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

