Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 188362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.37) target price on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £144.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,248.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 312.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 349.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

